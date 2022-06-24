Lunga Simelane
24 Jun 2022
5:45 am
State Capture

Allegations against Duduzane could affect his ambitions of a prominent ANC position – analyst

Lunga Simelane

'The allegations could potentially lead to legal consequences for him,' says Silke.

Duduzane Zuma. Photo Gallo Images/Netwerk 24/Deaan Vivier
By using his son, Duduzane, as an intermediary between him and the Gupta family, Jacob Zuma turned the state capture project into a family affair. But using Duduzane in this way didn’t put as much distance between Zuma and the Guptas as he might have hoped. Chief Justice Raymond Zondo found Duduzane acted as a “conduit” between the Gupta family and the government. According to the latest state capture report, Duduzane worked for several years at the Gupta-owned Sahara Computers, where he became a director. He also held 11 directorships in other Gupta-owned companies. The commission recommended law enforcement agencies...

