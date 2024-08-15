Stuck in a foreign country? Dirco explains what to do

The enquiry comes after a South African woman who was allegedly abused by her landlord in Croatia pleaded with Dirco to assist.

What do you do if you are struck in a foreign country unable to make your way back home to South Africa?

This was a question answered by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco).

The enquiry comes after a South African woman who was allegedly abused by her landlord in Croatia pleaded with Dirco to assist her and her son to return to South Africa.

She is expected back in South Africa on Thursday, Dirco said.

A video of the alleged abuse, which went viral on social media platforms on Sunday, showed the woman known as “Bassy Janmi” on X sitting on the floor, crying hysterically and uncontrollably, saying she and her son had been attacked by her landlord and his children at her apartment.

Shocking

Dirco head of public diplomacy Clayson Monyela told 702 the video was “absolutely shocking”.

“We eventually got her out. We advised that she needed to leave Croatia and make her way to Budapest where we’ve got an embassy and we could be able to assist. One of the complications was the fact that her son was born in that country [Croatia] and was not registered as South African because she was married that side.

“We had to sort out the travel documents for her son so that they could make their way back home where she can be reunited with her family. She should be landing today, so we are quite happy that we were able to intervene and ensure she is safely brought back home,” he said.

Stuck in a foreign country?

Monyela shared advise to South Africans about what they should do if they are struck in a foreign country under similar circumstance or as a result of natural disaster or conflict.

“We exist to offer South Africans in distress this type of help where we render consular assistance. Even in countries we don’t necessarily have presence on the ground, we do get accreditation from neighbouring countries.

“The best thing to do would be to reach out to the department in Pretoria. We also have a mobile app, it’s called ‘Travel Smart’ with Dirco that can be downloaded from any app store. You’ll be able to share your details with us and we can reach out to you and see how we can assist,” said Monyela.

He said while South Africa has a global footprint in about 119 countries, he advised that if citizens are going to live, study or work in another country they need to know where the South African embassy is located in that country.

If they need to reach out, South Africa also has honorary consuls in certain countries and the details are on Dirco’s website.

