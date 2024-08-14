Dirco helps SA woman leave Croatia after alleged abuse [VIDEO]

The video shows the woman sitting on the floor, crying hysterically and uncontrollably saying she and her son had been attacked by her landlord

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has assisted a South African woman and her son in leaving Croatia after reports of alleged abuse by her Croatian husband.

This follows a video of the alleged abuse, which went viral on social media platforms on Sunday.

The video shows the woman sitting on the floor, crying hysterically and uncontrollably, saying she and her son had been attacked by her landlord and his children at her apartment.

WARNING: Video contains sensitive content. Viewer discretion advised

Watch the South African women pleading for help

A South African lady in Croatia, with a young child, was beaten up by her landlord and his two sons, with no one helping her. @ClaysonMonyela FYI pic.twitter.com/4UdEpsLDFk August 11, 2024

Alleged abuse

Other individuals also seen in the video are believed to be Croation authorities.

“I came to get my stuff and this guy and his kids attacked me. They attack me and [my] son. They beat me like they were beating a boy. They even stripped me naked,” she alleged in the video.

Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela, who was tagged in the post on the X platform, said the woman was assisted.

“I’ve just spoken to her on the phone. Our colleagues Home Affairs got her travel ban lifted. She left Croatia (with her son) yesterday. They’re now at a hotel in Budapest (Hungary). She’s safe. She’ll be at our embassy later for travel documents. She’s keeping me posted.”

Grateful

The woman, who is known as “Bassy Janmi” on X, was grateful and thanked Monyela and South African authorities for the assistance to get her out of Croatia.

“I want to give a big massive thank you to Clayson Monyela, Truth SA Love SA, Home Affairs, South African Embassy Budepast and everyone who shared my story, sent prayers and love. My son and I are preparing to go back home now, ke a leboga, pula!”

I want to give a big massive thank you to @ClaysonMonyela @truthsalovesa @HomeAffairsSA @SouthAfricanEmbassyBudepast and everyone who shared my story, sent prayers and love , my son and I are preparing to go back home now, ke a leboga, pula! https://t.co/EjDQZLvJPl August 13, 2024

It is understood the woman had allegedly faced abuse at the hands of her Croatian partner, which led to Dirco taking action to get her out of the country and back to South Africa.

