Tent for National Assembly suggested as rebuild not expected until late 2025

R2 billion spread out over several years will go to rebuilding the National Assembly chamber before the 2026 State of the Nation Address.

Speaker of the National Assembly Thoko Didiza has placed her stamp of approval on the parliamentary budget.

The budget totals R4.43 billion for the 2024/25 financial year, with R3.26 billion of that coming from National Treasury.

A total of R492.9 million has been allocated for members’ remuneration, while R509 million is listed under payments for capital assets.

Dome tent suggestion

Fire damaged sections of the National Assembly buildings in early January 2022 and members of parliament have mainly used Cape Town City Hall as a temporary venue.

Didiza raised a few eyebrows when she suggested a possible alternative while members wait to return to their ceremonial home.

She has identified a giant marquee tent that was erected in Qunu to accommodate the memorial ceremony of former president Nelson Mandela in 2013.

Enquiries have been made with the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure and discussions are at advanced stages.

“The minister has indicated to us that the dome is available and the department and parliament will meet again on Thursday to conclude this matter,” said Didiza.

“Should we become successful, this step, while it is temporary will go a long way in ensuring that parliament undertakes its business effectively,” she added.

National Assembly reconstruction

On the second anniversary of the fire, parliament announced it had secured R2 billion for the redesign and construction of the house, with the project aiming for completion by the end of 2025.

Unfortunately, the buildings and items lost in the fire were not insured, as per legislation.

Section 78 of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) states that “the state will bear its own damages and accident risks and be responsible for all claims and losses of state property”.

Parliament released a report in the aftermath of the fire, blaming covid lockdown workplace regulations for the shortage of security staff.

The fire occurred on 2 January 2022, almost two years after the March 2020 hard lockdown.