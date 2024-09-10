Tom London fundraiser launched as NHI concerns noted by medical association

The experience of media personality Tom London at Helen Joseph Hospital has been used as a proxy to examine NHI pitfalls.

Crusader for improved public health conditions Tom London is receiving a helping hand from all corners.

Providing regular updates on his Facebook page, London stated he is still in need of a costly operation.

A BackaBuddy campaign was recently launched on his behalf to help him raise R600 000 needed to receive the private procedure, or face the possibility of returning to a state facility.

#IamalsoTom

London’s experience mirrors that of many South Africans who have had less than impressive treatment at state hospitals.

He has now found himself as a conduit for people to vent their frustrations at the system.

Moved to a private facility on 8 September, London said that his videos had no hidden agendas, but were reminders for doctors to treat their patients with care.

“I very quickly realised I’m not alone in my criticism. Thousands of South Africans commented on my videos about how badly they’ve been treated too,” London stated.

“My simple rant about doctors became a political football in a heartbeat and I simply won’t play that game,” he continued.

As of 7.30am on Tuesday the Backabuddy campaign had reached R29 487. Of those who have donated, a man named Chris contributed $200 (about R3 500) and left a message of encouragement on the page.

“Get well Tom, you have a mission for the people of SA. Collect people’s stories about the state of the healthcare in SA and publish them, you are their voice.”

Questions over NHI

London’s parting shot from one of his last videos filmed at Helen Joseph Hospital was aimed at the National Health Insurance (NHI).

Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, spokesperson for the South African Medical Association, elaborated in a statement shared with The Citizen how this could be a precursor to the potential shortcomings of the NHI.

“The incident at Helen Joseph Hospital reveals a deeper, more urgent issue − the deteriorating infrastructure and severe management challenges within public healthcare facilities,” said Dr Mzukwa.

“Without first rebuilding the foundations of the public healthcare system, NHI alone cannot fulfil its promise of quality care for all,” he added.

Working conditions must be addressed

In a parliamentary question and answer session from 2022, then Minster of Health Joe Phaahla’s written response stated that the nation had a total hospital capacity of 100 656 beds.

That number dropped to 85 126 when subtracting the number of beds that were not fit for use.

“It is essential to underscore that healthcare practitioners are working under extraordinarily difficult conditions, including overwhelming workloads, burnout and resource shortages.

“While these systemic issues do not excuse the behaviour described by the patient in the video, they contribute to an environment where the quality of care is severely compromised,” said Dr Mzukwa.