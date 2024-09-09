Cape Town man tests positive for mpox, health department urges caution

A 38-year-old man in Cape Town has tested positive for mpox. Authorities are monitoring the situation and conducting contact tracing.

The Department of Health is calling on South Africans to be vigilant as the country records one more laboratory-confirmed mpox case.

The department said the patient is a 38-year-old man who went to a private medical practice in Cape Town to seek medical attention on 4 September.

This comes after he experienced typical mpox lesions on the face, trunk, thorax, and genitals, a headache, light sensitivity, a sore throat, and muscle pain.

The man was not admitted to the hospital but urged to isolate at home while waiting for his test results.

“The results came back positive on Friday, 6 September. According to an investigation report, the patient has no recent international travel history nor contact with a suspected or confirmed mpox case,” the department said in a statement on Monday.

As a result, the Western Cape outbreak response team has been activated, and contact tracing and monitoring activities are ongoing.

The new confirmed case brings the total number of positive cases recorded in the country since the outbreak in May this year to 25 cases, including three deaths.

Twelve of these cases were reported in Gauteng, 11 reported in KwaZulu-Natal, and now two in the Western Cape.

Patient isolating at home

The department said the patient is at home isolating and he is in stable condition.

The health department added, “We urge all the identified and suspected contacts to cooperate with health officials during contact tracing for screening and possible diagnosis to prevent further transmission of this preventable and treatable disease.”

“The healthcare workers understand the importance of confidentiality in managing reported and suspected cases of notifiable medical conditions.”

This comes as mpox was declared a public health emergency of continental security on 13 August by Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and a public health emergency of international concern on 14 August 2024 by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

On Friday, the Africa CDC and WHO launched a joint continental response plan for Africa to support countries’ efforts to curb the spread of the virus and save and protect lives.

Joint continental response plan

The Mpox Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan includes measures to strengthen surveillance, laboratory detection, case management, infection prevention and control (IPC), vaccination, risk communication and community engagement (RCCE), and research and innovation.

“This is an important milestone for a coordinated action between our agencies to support countries by reinforcing expertise and mobilising resources and capacities to swiftly and effectively halt the spread of mpox,” said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa.

“By coming together, we can achieve more, and our collective strength will carry us further, ensuring that communities and individuals are protected from the threat of this virus.”

Risk of wider transmission low

Meanwhile, the health department said the risk of wider transmission remains low in the country, but anyone can contract mpox regardless of age, gender, sexual orientation, and race.

The common symptoms include a rash that may last for two to four weeks, fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, and swollen glands (lymph nodes).

The painful rash looks like blisters or sores and can affect the face, palms of the hands, soles of the feet, and the groin.