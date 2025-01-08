Tshwane mayor confirms clean water supply for some Hammanskraal residents after 20 years

Hammanskraal’s long-standing water crisis has ended for residents, with Mayor Nasiphi Moya drinking tap water to prove its safety.

After 20 years of contaminated water, some residents of Hammanskraal have been assured that their water is now safe for consumption.

City of Tshwane Mayor Nasiphi Moya made the announcement on water safety on Wednesday following the completion of the first phase of the Magalies Klipdrift Water Treatment Plant project.

“The successful delivery of services to Hammanskraal forms part of long-term projects by the city and the national government to ensure that the quality of water provided to this community meets the constitutional obligations enjoyed by many citizens in the country,” the city said.

ALSO READ: Providing water to Hammanskraal a priority – mayor

Areas supplied with clean water

Speaking to the media, Moya noted areas that will benefit from the completion of the first phase of the project.

“Those areas are supplied by the Babelegi reservoir, they include: Steve Biko, Mandela Village, Marokolong and the Babelegi Industrial Area,” she said.

Areas with clean water:

Wards 49, 73, 74 and 75

Mandela village

Marokolong

Ramotse

Kekana Gardens (Steve Bikoville)

Babelegi Industrial

ALSO READ: Joburg’s water crisis: What to expect in 2025

WATCH: Tshwane mayor drinks water in Hammanskraal

Furthermore, in videos circulating on social media platforms, Moya is seen drinking from the taps in Hammanskraal.

[WATCH] Dr Nasiphi Moya, Tshwane Mayor, takes a sip of water straight from the tap of a Hammanskraal home. TCG pic.twitter.com/CShrdjp7sX January 8, 2025

Magalies Water Klipdrift project

According to the city, the Klipdrift package project consists of four phases, and it is estimated to be completed in mid-2025.

“This will be complemented by upgrades to the Rooiwal Waste Water Treatment Plant (WWTP) being conducted by the City.

“The combination of these two projects will allow communities to benefit from a reliable and clean water supply.”

Moya said that this project has not been interrupted.

“There has not been any project stoppage, we have not had issues with extortion here and that does not happen in isolation from the community, ward councillors, city of Tshwane officials and leadership support of our government,” she said.

In conclusion, Moya thanked the residents for their patience throughout the process.

“[We] will continue to work with Magalies Water and the Department of Water and Sanitation to successfully deliver the future phases of the project. “

NOW READ: Hammanskraal clean water promise pushed to 2025