Two black female pilots make history at SAA

Kgomotso Phooko

Two black female pilots have made it into the history books as the first two South African Airways (SAA) female to operate a flight from Johannesburg to Cape Town for the first time after 88 years.

SAA honoured by the historic flight

The airline made the significant pioneer moment for Captain Annabel Vundla and First Officer Refilwe Moreetsi in the current heavily male dominated industry.

Vundla is the airline’s first female black African captain, while Mooretsi a seasoned and experienced pilot and is also the first black African female management pilot. She is also responsible for Fatigue Risk Management at SAA.

SAA Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, Professor John Lamola said the airline was honoured to operate this historic flight as part of Transport Month.

“This is a milestone in the transformation of our national carrier. The airline continues to show leadership in transforming the aviation sector and overcoming inequalities in scarce skills and employment opportunities,” said Lamola.

SAA on transformation

Lamola said the airline is on the right track of transformation with 63% Africans, 11% Coloureds, 10.5% Indians and 15.5% Whites.

The Air School in 2018 said that the aviation industry only has 5% of airline female pilots and 3% of them are CEO’s.

This historical flight could be an encouragement to the young aspiring female pilots who hope to not only pursue but to make it and fly in the sky.

SAA Executive for Human Resources Mpho Letlape said they are working on expanding their diversity.

“South Africans can feel proud of a national carrier that is truly represented of our diversity and we celebrate that. SAA is a non-discriminatory, non-racial, equal opportunities employer with a strategic transformational role,” said Letlape.

