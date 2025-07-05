Here is your weekend weather forecast for 5 and 6 July  

Snow is expected in the Drakensburg this weekend while heavy rains will lash the Western Cape coast on Saturday and Sunday.

Snow is predicated in South Africa’s interior on Saturday while a level four warning has been issued for the Western Cape coast.

The South African Weather Service also issued warnings for the interior of the Eastern Cape as well as the coast between East London and Cape Agulhas.

Saturday forecast

Disruptive rainfalls are predicted in Cape Town and along the Western Cape coast from Cape Agulhas to Standfontein.

This could cause the flooding of susceptible low-lying areas and roads.

The areas around Cradock and Graff-Reinet could experience snow on Saturday, while rough seas are expected along the country’s southern coast.

“A chance of showers and rain is expected over the western and central parts of the province as a cold front will pass just south of the country and a high-pressure system will ridge in behind it,” stated the weather service.

“Due to freezing levels being low, light to moderate snowfalls are expected in places over the Dr Beyers Naude, Inxuba Yethemba and Raymond Mhlaba local municipalities.”

The temperatures in Johannesburg will peak around 16°C, while Durban will peak at 22°C with no rain predicted for the Hollywoodbets Durban July.

Temperatures will reach 28°C in the north of Limpopo, with the North West hovering in the low 20s.

Sunday forecast

Temperatures will remain much the same in the north of the country on Sunday although there will be an increased chance of rain throughout the coastal regions.

Saturday’s weather warnings will still be in place, as the cold front stretches across the southern coastal provinces.

Temperatures will drop to as low as -3°C in the northern parts of the Eastern Cape as the chance of snow increases in Lesotho and the Drakensberg.

The weather service warns that the possible impact includes the loss of vulnerable livestock and crops, icy roads, the possible closure of major passes and service delivery interruptions.

