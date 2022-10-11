Getrude Makhafola
Premium Journalist
5 minute read
11 Oct 2022
4:57 am
South Africa

UCT crisis: SRC, black academics back planned probe

Getrude Makhafola

UCT council on Saturday announced that an investigation led by a retired judge will be get underway.

UCT governance Blade Nzimande
Photo: Peter Heeger/Gallo Images
While the Student Representative Council (SRC) at the University of Cape Town (UCT) want an ombudsman to probe alleged governance failures, black academics backed an independent investigation at the troubled institution. The university hasn't had an ombudsman since the departure of Zetu Makamandela-Mguqulwa two years ago. She left after releasing a scathing report detailing complaints about vice-chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng's alleged bullying, silencing, undermining others and unfair treatment. UCT, rated number one in Africa, has been thrown into the spotlight following allegations that council chairperson Babalwa Ngonyama and Phakeng misled the senate on reasons for the sudden departure of Professor...

Read more on these topics