Getrude Makhafola
28 Sep 2022
5:17 am
Parliament

MPs left fuming as Nzimande requests that NSF graft report be kept confidential

Nzimande wants the NSF report kept confidential because his department was still dealing with those implicated in the NSF corruption

Blade Nzimande Higher Education
Higher Education and Training Minister Blade Nzimande. Photo: GCIS
A letter from Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande asking members of Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) to keep under wraps the National Skills Fund (NSF) graft report drove the MPs up the wall on Tuesday, with many accusing the department of undermining Parliament. Members of Scopa expected to be briefed by Nzimande on the investigation outcomes at the department's entity NSF, where more than R4 billion couldn't be accounted for in the past two financial years. However, the minister and his deputy Buti Manamela again failed to pitch. The meeting over the contentious NSF report was postponed at...

