Vaal Dam brims over 100% as summer rains boost levels

The Vaal Dam has maintained steady levels over recent weeks following consistent rainfall .

The Vaal Dam has once again reached full capacity, recording a level of 100.88% on Tuesday, 28 October 2025.

This marks a significant improvement from the same period last year, when the dam stood at just 34.77%.

Levels continue to rise

According to data from the Department of Water and Sanitation, the inflow into the dam was 38.0 cubic metres per second (m³/s), while the outflow was 16.8 m³/s.

The department’s weekly monitoring shows that the Vaal Dam, part of the Integrated Vaal River System, has maintained steady levels over recent weeks following consistent rainfall across Gauteng and parts of the Free State.

The dam, which is a key water source for Gauteng and several other provinces, has now surpassed its full storage capacity, contributing to stable water availability heading into the summer season.

Stable conditions at Vaal Barrage

Downstream at the Vaal Barrage, the water level measured 7.5 metres, with an outflow of 5.1 m³/s and a water temperature of 20.7°C.

The barrage continues to regulate water flow to surrounding municipalities and industries, helping to balance the system and prevent flooding.

Strong recovery after previous lows

The latest readings highlight a remarkable recovery compared to previous years.

On 28 October 2024, the Vaal Dam was at 34.77%, in 2023 at 74.90%, and in 2022 at 89.90% — its lowest level for that year.

The dam also recorded critically low levels of 28.60% in 2020 and 26.83% in 2016.

The steady rise this year reflects improved rainfall and effective management of inflows and releases.

Although the levels are healthy, authorities are expected to continue monitoring the system closely to maintain balance across the catchment area.

Water experts have also warned that high dam levels should not lead to complacency, as rainfall patterns remain unpredictable.

The current figures position the Vaal Dam as one of the most stable reservoirs in the country heading into the 2025–26 summer rainfall season.

