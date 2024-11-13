Vaal Dam levels drop 2% as Gauteng imposes level 2 water restrictions

It was also revealed that the City of Tshwane is currently implementing a R278-million project to repair the dysfunctional Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Works.

The Vaal Dam’s water levels have taken another hit, dropping by 2% over the past week. This comes as the Minister of Water and Sanitation Pemmy Majodina and the Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi asked municipalities to enforce level 2 water restrictions.

What does this mean for you? If you’re in the area, be prepared for fines if you don’t adhere to the new restrictions.

The Vaal Dam, an essential part of the Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS), recorded a capacity of approximately 31.5% of its full storage capacity (FSC) of 2.5 billion cubic metres, this week.

The department’s comparison noted that it went down from 33.1% the previous week, while it stood at 72.8% last year.

ALSO READ: Vaal Dam at only a third of its capacity

Water restrictions taken up a notch

The average water consumption in Gauteng is 279 litres per capita per day, significantly higher than the international average of 173 litres per capita per day.

While level 1 water restrictions are currently in place, the authorities have expressed concerns about the lack of enforcement by municipalities.

“Cabinet was appraised of the level 1 water restrictions that are in place in Gauteng due to continued water demand as a result of high consumption caused by population growth, illegal connections, leaks and misuse of water.”

The country’s water issues were deemed as a crisis, which prompted President Cyril Ramaphosa to establish a National Water Crisis Committee.

It is expected to develop an action plan and consult water experts to “intervene to the nationwide water challenges in the local government space”.

ALSO READ: Let the water plan come together

Growing municipal debt threatens water sector

Cabinet also revealed it had received an update on the ongoing issue of municipal debt to water boards, which has reached a staggering total of R23 billion as of 31 August 2024.

“The debt threatens the financial viability of the water boards and the entire water sector.”

To address this, Cabinet approved the establishment of an inter-ministerial committee (IMC) to prioritise measures to help municipalities pay their debts to water boards, particularly those facing imminent bankruptcy.

ALSO READ: Joburg water crisis worsens as authorities scramble for solutions

Ongoing water challenges in Hammanskraal

The water shortage issues have been particularly acute in Hammanskraal and the surrounding areas, negatively impacting the lives of residents and healthcare services at local facilities, such as the Jubilee Hospital.

To address this, Cabinet on Wednesday received updates on the progress made by the Department of Water and Sanitation to provide interim drinking water to the City of Tshwane, which will then supply it to the people of Hammanskraal.

During the Cabinet meeting, it was revealed that the city is currently implementing a R278-million project to repair the dysfunctional Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Works, with a long-term solution estimated to cost around R2 billion.

The government urged residents from Hammanskraal and surrounding areas to be patient while a new water-treatment plant at Klipdrift Water Treatment Works was being installed.

“The first phase is expected to be completed by 15 November 2024. This will allow the City of Tshwane to deliver potable water to some areas of Hammanskraal,” said the government.