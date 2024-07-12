WATCH: Deadly fire leaves Germiston retirement home residents homeless

Ekurhuleni emergency responders were on scene almost 45 minutes after the fire began and found the home "well alight".

Firefighters deal with a fire at De Anker Tehuis retirement home in Germiston, 11 July 2024. One resident died in the fire, with another six being taken to hospital. Over 50 people were evacuated in the blaze. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

At least 30 elderly people have been left homeless and 20 others relocated after a deadly fire at their retirement home.

Sadly, one resident of Die Anker Tehuis old age home was killed after a large section of the double-storey building caught fire.

Emergency services responded to the incident after the building caught fire at roughly 8:45 am on Thursday, 11 June.

Home was ablaze when EMS arrived

Community members made frantic reports to Ekurhuleni Emergency Management Service who responded at roughly 9.30 am.

“It was well alight. The roof section had already collapsed at the time of arrival and we had to call for backup,” explained Ekurhuleni EMS spokesman William Ntladi.

Firefighters contained the blaze and managed to save 70% of the building, however, it remains a no-go zone as its structural integrity is a concern, reported Germiston City News.

“Our priority was to save the residents of this old age home. Unfortunately, one [resident] was found burnt beyond recognition and was declared dead by paramedics on the scene. Police and forensics are on the scene to take over,” Ntladi told Jacaranda.

Several residents were treated on scene by paramedics while at least four others were transported to hospital for smoke inhalation.

Elderly moved to shelter

Administrators for the home are in dire need of assistance and are looking for beds and homes for the elderly.

At least 30 residents are being housed temporarily at a nearby school where they are being safely cared for while the home makes the necessary arrangements.

WATCH: The Citizen at the scene to document the aftermath

Fire safety tips

Lucy Molobela, a firefighter at Limpopo’s Maruleng Fire Station shared several tips on fire safety in Government Communication and Information System’s Vuk’uzenzele.

“Fire can be your enemy and can destroy your life if you are careless,” said Molobela. To avoid injury or death she advised to: