At least three KZN firefighters killed in runaway blaze

Three other firefighters are currently on ventilators and another two are critical

Fire at the Kenville Informal Settlement in Springfield in Durban. Photo: eThekwini Municipality

At least three firefighters have died after being caught in a runaway fire in the KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday, Midlands Emergency Services confirmed, with the death toll expected to rise.

It is understood the eight firefighters were laying fire breaks to stop the fire in Boston in the KZN Midlands when the tragedy happened.

Tragedy

Midland EMS operations director Roland Robertson told The Citizen the firefighters had been alive when paramedics arrived on the scene.

“They were apparently burning fire breaks and something went wrong. Either the wind picked up or something and the fire turned back onto the firefighters.

“Three died and three firefighters were placed on ventilators on the scene, with one being airlifted to the hospital. Two other patients were also in critical condition, requiring urgent advanced life support treatment.

Photo: Midlands Emergency Services

Relief efforts

Meanwhile, the eThekwini Municipality says it is coordinating temporary relief efforts for the survivors of a fire at the Kenville Informal Settlement in Springfield in Durban.

The fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Hundreds of people have been displaced.

eThekwini Municipality, Gugu Sisilana said the cause of the fire which has left hundreds of people displaced is not yet known

“A team of 30 firefighters were dispatched to the scene with eight fire engines. The firefighters worked tirelessly until the fire was successfully extinguished. The estimated number of gutted informal settlements is more than 100 and about 300 people have been displaced.

“Those who suffered minor injuries were treated by medical personnel on site. Sadly one fatality was reported where a young pregnant woman succumbed to fire injuries,” Sisilana said.

Veld fires

Last week, some residents in rural parts of KZN were left devastated after numerous houses were destroyed by runaway veld fires.

KZN Transport and Human Settlements MEC, Siboniso Duma said he had intervened quickly in the tragic situation.

Additional reporting by Chulumanco Mahamba

