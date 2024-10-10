Water and Sanitation dept warns of cholera detection in Vaal River

This follows routine raw water sampling last month, which indicated the presence of cholera at five sites.

The Department of Water and Sanitation has warned communities living along the Harts and Vaal rivers, from Christiana downstream, to be cautious of cholera bacteria in the water.

This follows routine raw water sampling last month, which indicated the presence of cholera at five sites, including Wentzel Dam, Schweizer-Reneke, Christiana, Barkly West, Caravan Park and Douglas Weir.

The department’s spokesperson, Wisane Mavasa, advised communities not to drink or come into contact with raw water from the Harts and Vaal rivers.

Affected communities

“The communities under the Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati, Francis Baard and Pixley ka Seme District Municipalities and the water services authorities in the area have been requested to take extra care in the water treatment process, disinfection and chlorination of the water. The chlorination of water is effective to safeguard water from the risk of cholera.

“The Naledi, Greater Taung, Leekwa Teemane, Magareng, Dikgatlong Sol Plaatje, Siyacuma and Phokwane Municipalities treat water from the rivers to ensure it is safe for consumption. Water is tested to ensure safe drinking water. Water not meeting the required standard would not be supplied for drinking and domestic use,” Mavasa said.

Precautions

Mavasa said follow up sampling on the rivers is in process and will indicate extend and area of caution.

“DWS would like to remind members of the public that rivers, dams, and streams contain raw (untreated) water, and this water is not suitable for human consumption. We therefore urge members of the public to avoid consuming untreated water sourced from such water bodies unless it is first disinfected.

“The National Institute for Communicable Diseases has also set out guidelines that should be followed regarding safe drinking water,” Mavaasa said.

Mavasa advised municipalities to instruct water users to boil their water for drinking purposes as extra safety precaution where the results from the laboratory or operational monitoring may indicate a risk.

