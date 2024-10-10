‘Our taps are still dry’: Ermelo residents endure three-month water crisis

Ermelo residents express frustration as dry taps and dirty water persist for months, forcing them to buy water while the municipality provides no clear answers.

Residents of Ermelo in Mpumalanga are frustrated over water shortages that have affected the area for about three months now.

They said they were buying water to drink and cook because their taps either run dry, or the water is dirty and brownish in colour.

Several residents said yesterday the municipality did not give them straight answers.

Community leader Juliette Basson said businesses were shutting down because of the water crisis.

“There are people who did not have water for almost three months, other did not have it for almost a month,” said Basson.

“As a community, we are unhappy because we are now buying water as the municipality is not supplying enough.”

Basson said the water infrastructure was old, leading to leaking pipes that were often not attended to even though they were reported to the municipality.

“Another worry is that last month we did not see a single drop of water coming out of our taps, but I have just received a water bill of more than R1 000.

“We are appealing to the municipality to give us water, because things are getting out of hand,” Basson said.

A butchery owner said the situation was negatively affecting his business.

“I am one of those who spend a lot of money buying water just to keep the business operating.

“I also spend an extra R500 monthly to buy the water my family uses at home. We need help urgently because buying water leads to a huge cut in my profit.”

Msukaligwa municipality’s spokesperson Mandla Zwane admitted there was a water shortage but said some community members had water.

“The main causes of water shortage are due to less rain. According to the South African Weather Service, that situation will remain until the summer season,” Zwane said.

“The other factor is the population growth. Ermelo and Wesselton’s population has grown exponentially with about 30 000 from 2011 to 2022 as per the government’s census report.

“The cause of the brownish water may have been caused during the fixing of burst pipe.

“Particles of soil may enter the pipe, a change of pressure in the municipal’s water lines, or the corrosion of older pipes in homes can cause it.”

When asked about residents receiving water bills despite their taps being dry, Zwane said customers who were billed were those who received water.

“The high-lying areas are supplied with water through water tankers,” he said.

“The low-lying areas sometimes get water during the early hours of the morning.”

Zwane urged those who need assistance with water supply to contact the municipality.