Water users given 90 days to register details or face penalties

The department said no fees would be charged for applications submitted during the 90-day registration period.

South Africans who use water for agricultural, commercial or other regulated purposes have been urged to register or update their water use information as part of a nationwide drive to improve water resource management.

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) said the 90-day registration period opened on 24 April 2026 and warned that users who fail to comply could face penalties, including fines or imprisonment.

The department said the process was essential to strengthen oversight of the country’s limited water resources and improve planning.

“Accurate registration allows both the department and Catchment Management Agencies (CMAs) to determine who is using water, where it is being used, how much is consumed, and for what purposes,” the DWS said.

“This is critical to ensuring sustainable, equitable and efficient allocation of water, while supporting economic growth, development and social equity.”

DWS warns of risks posed by unregistered users

The department said failure to register continued to undermine effective water management in South Africa, which remains a water-scarce country.

“Unregistered users create critical data gaps that undermine planning and decision-making, disrupt fair distribution and place additional strain on already limited water supplies,” the department said.

“In a water-scarce country such as South Africa, this not only threatens long-term water security but also has broader implications for economic stability and growth.”

The DWS called on all unregistered users, as well as those with outdated details, to update their information within the stipulated timeframe.

This includes people or entities who bought property from registered water users but failed to update ownership details, individuals who acquired land through restitution processes without notifying authorities, and tenants leasing properties where water use has not been formally registered.

The department also said users who changed contact or registration details without informing authorities must update their records.

Commercial borehole operators who have not declared their water use are also required to register.

Agricultural and commercial users targeted

The DWS said agricultural users who had expanded into industrial activities must ensure that all water uses are properly recorded.

However, some categories of water users are exempt from registration requirements.

This includes users whose water use is already registered through a water user association operating in their area.

The department noted, however, that “any groundwater use for commercial purposes, including boreholes, must still be registered with the responsible authority”.

Users classified under Schedule 1 of the National Water Act, 1998, are also exempt.

No registration fees for now

The department said no fees would be charged for applications submitted during the 90-day registration period.

Late applications, however, may attract a fee of R300 per property.

“Non-compliance with this directive constitutes an offence, and any person who fails to register or update their water use information within the stipulated period may, upon conviction, be liable to a fine or imprisonment for a period not exceeding five years,” the DWS warned.

The department said registration would also benefit users directly by improving water security and ensuring fair allocation during periods of scarcity.

“It also provides greater planning certainty for farmers, businesses and households, while ensuring their water needs are formally recognised in decision-making processes,” the department said.

“This registration period provides an opportunity for all unregistered water users to disclose their water use, avoid penalties and safeguard their ongoing water use for economic and domestic activities.”

For more information or to register water use details, the public can visit provincial DWS or Catchment Management Agency offices, or access the department’s online portals at Department of Water and Sanitation WARMS notices and Department of Water and Sanitation WARMS contacts.