WATCH: ‘We love you Nosi’, nanny receives new car from family

The family's gesture has brought a lot of emotions and tears to social media users.

‘We love you Nosi. Happy Driving!’

These were heart-warming sentiments expressed by a family in a video surprising their child’s nanny with a brand new car.

The TikTok video with almost four million views, was posted by Simon at Volkswagen this week showing a family surprising their Nosi with the amazing gift.

Watch Nosi being surprised with a new car from her boss

In the video, the family which includes the husband, wife and child and the grandparents wait for Nosi to be brought outside to accept her gift.

‘We love you Nosi’

The woman’s husband covers Nosi’s eyes before saying that his wife wanted to tell her something.

“We love you Nosi. Happy Driving!” said the mom as the nanny seemingly shocked and tries to come to terms that the new VW Polo parked in the driveway is actually hers.

“Tjoh this is mine, this is mine,” she asks before running to the car and opening the door.

Nosi then runs to the little boy she looks after, picks him up and in a moment that can only be described as true love and ubuntu hugs the child, still unable to believe that the new car was hers.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Tom Cruise praises spirit of Ubuntu in South Africa

Love

She then runs to her owners and hugs them in a moment that has brought a lot of emotions and tears to the social media users who share their sentiments on the various platforms.

Amours mom on X shared her sentiments of the beautiful gesture by the family.

“I know she’s a great nanny! The way she ran n hugged her Boss (the kid)… says a lot! I’m so happy for her and I’m happy for the family she’s taking care of! They’re blessed to have her.”

Appreciation

Edward Themba congratulated the family for taking care of their nanny.

“Well done to the family. It’s not every day one sees such. I guess they appreciate all the hard work she’s done over the years, a bg congratulations to her.”

Ntokozo Masuku also shared her sentiments that South Africa has changed.

“Beautiful, they are not like their forefathers,” she said on X.

As someone else hands her the keys to her new car, she says: “It’s mine. Guys, you did a big thing for me. I never even dream about this. How can I say thank you to you? I don’t know.”

Nosi is also handed other gifts as she stood next to her new car.

Tom Cruise and Ubuntu

Last year, Hollywood actor Tom Cruise praised the spirit of Ubuntu in South Africa while filming the latest Mission Impossible movie in the country.

Cruise and his team started filming in Mpumalanga and Limpopo in February 2022, using Hoedspruit as a base for their stay before moving to the Drakensberg area in KwaZulu-Natal. (KZN).

He was awarded the David O. Selznick Achievement Award during the Producers Guild of America Awards.

In his acceptance speech, Cruise spoke about his time in South Africa and the spirit of ubuntu.

“It is the idea that humanity is based on the plural, not the singular and Ubuntu essentially means I am, because we are. And I thank all of you, because you are,” Cruise said.

ALSO READ: Human Rights Day: ‘SA needs to restore friendship and ubuntu’ – Madonsela