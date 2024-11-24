Daily news update: Zuma fights, Steve Biko Hospital fire, new car for nanny, Sundowns lose Carling Knockout and Boks beat Wales

Here’s your morning daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

In politics news, the Jacob Zuma Foundation said the former president has been with the African National Congress (ANC) for 65 years and “is not about to give up his membership” despite being expelled from the party.

On Friday, the ANC’s national disciplinary committee rejected Jacob Zuma’s appeal against his expulsion.

The decision to expel the former president follows the ANC’s national disciplinary committee of appeal’s decision upholding his earlier expulsion for endorsing and leading the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzawanele Manyi said Zuma maintains that he still a member of the ANC.

“His excellency president Zuma has been with the African National Congress no less than 65 years and his not about to give up that membership of the ANC. For us as a foundation, we respect president Zuma’s wish to go to the grave as an ANC member,” Manyi said.

“We note the Ramaphosa ANC, all of us we do not recognise it as the ANC, that thing is the shadow of the real ANC. When his excellency President Zuma talks about the ANC, he talks of the ANC of [Oliver] Tambo, something this coalition partner of the DA is not.

“President Zuma needs an opportunity to address the nation to say that the ANC many people died for, many people went into exile for, went to jail for more than ten years on Robben Island is what the Ramaphosa ANC has deviated from,” Manyi said.

No injuries have been reported after a fire at Steve Biko Academic Hospital.

Patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Tshwane facility needed to be evacuated after a fire in the broke out in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Tshwane emergency services received the call a short time before 1am and had the fire extinguished by roughly 4.45am.

Units from three fire stations sent a combined force of at least six units to the scene to contain the fire.

A quick-thinking hospital electrician has already reacted by disconnecting the lithium-ion batteries located on the seventh floor of the building to help lessen the severity of the fire.

Hospital staff and the response units worked to evacuate patients closest to the source of the fire to other wards.

“Firefighters used three mechanical positive pressure ventilation units to eject smoke that was engulfing the ICU unit on the sixth floor,” stated Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Lindsay Mnguni.

“20 adult patients and one paediatric patient were evacuated and transferred to ICUs in the other wards of the hospital. No injuries were reported at this incident,” Mnguni confirmed.

In crime news, a Mpumalanga woman has been found guilty and sentenced for cooking up Eskom cables to make pots.

Nombango Claudia Mogiba appeared in the Calcutta Regional Court on Thursday where she was found guilty of possession of stolen property after cables worth more than R30 000 were found stacked neatly under a black Transnet sail at her Mkhuhlu house in Mpumalanga.

She used the materials to make a number of cooking pots.

The court sentenced Mogiba to five years’ imprisonment, suspended for five years, or a R10 000 fine following her arrest in January.

Hawks spokesperson, Captain Dineo Sekgotodi, said they had made the discovery during a search-and-seizure operation at Mogiba’s house earlier this year.

‘We love you Nosi. Happy Driving!’

These were heart-warming sentiments expressed by a family in a video surprising their child’s nanny with a brand new car.

The TikTok video with almost four million views, was posted by Simon at Volkswagen this week showing a family surprising their Nosi with the amazing gift.

In the video, the family which includes the husband, wife and child and the grandparents wait for Nosi to be brought outside to accept her gift.

“We love you Nosi. Happy Driving!” said the mom as the nanny seemingly shocked and tries to come to terms that the new VW Polo parked in the driveway is actually hers.

“Tjoh this is mine, this is mine,” she asks before running to the car and opening the door.

As the clock counts down for prepaid electricity users to upgrade their meters draw to a close, City Power has urged residents with unconverted meters, including bypassed, vandalised and those without meters to visit their nearest Service Delivery Centres (SDC) to finalise their upgrades

Hundreds of customers continue to scramble at Eskom and municipality offices to ensure their systems are upgraded.

The deadline for prepaid electricity users to upgrade their meters is midnight on Sunday, 24 November.

“City Power has extended its office hours for today and tomorrow (7am – 7pm), to ensure that every meter is duly re-coded.

“While some of our SDCs such as the one in Lenasia opened with longer queues, the majority of our offices have low volumes of customers. We therefore encourage customers to take advantage of this opening to avoid flocking in at the last hour, Mangena said.

In football news, Magesi FC produced a stunning upset to win the Carling Knockout against Mamelodi Sundowns at the Free State Stadium on Saturday night. Delano Abrahams scored a late winner as the Limpopo side beat the Brazilians 2-1 in Bloemfontein.

The Betway Premiership rookies came back from a goal down to do the unthinkable and claim their first piece of silverware in top-flight football. Tshepo Kakora equalised for Magesi early in the second half after Iqraam Rayners had given Sundowns the lead.

As expected, Clinton Larsen’s men parked the bus from the first whistle and hardly threatened Sundowns’ goal in the opening half. Man of the match Elvis Chipezeze made a couple of good saves to keep his side in the game against the star-studded Sundowns team.

Sundowns bossed the ball possession stakes but Magesi defended well to write their name in the history books of South African football. Magesi are only in their first season in the premiership after winning promotion from the Motsepe Foundation Championship.

South Africa beat Wales 45-12 in their final match of their northern hemisphere tour in Cardiff on Saturday, to end their tour unbeaten, after earlier wins against Scotland and England.

It is the first time since 2013 that the Boks have not been beaten on a European tour.

Siya Kolisi and his men scored seven tries to the two by Wales, who have now lost 12 in a row this year.

The Boks’ try scorers were Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Elrigh Louw, Aphelele Fassi, Gerhard Steenekamp and Jordan Hendrikse.

After an extraordinary year filled with career-defining moments, South African superstar Tyla is gearing up for an even bigger finish in December and an exciting year ahead.

The 22-year-old Grammy Award-winning artist has achieved remarkable milestones this year, including winning multiple MTV EMAs, a Grammy, and an MTV VMA. She also dazzled at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and more.

Tyla will headline her own concerts in December, performing at Cape Town’s GrandWest Grand Arena on 5 December and Pretoria’s SunBet Arena on 7 December.

Before the tour, she will make a special appearance in Johannesburg on 4 December at Coke Studios, where she will debut her new single, Tears, created in collaboration with Coke Studios, live for the first time.

In tech news, Meta and the South African Fraud Prevention Service (SAFPS) have formed an empowering partnership aimed to raise awareness and educate South Africans on fraud and scams and the tools Meta has to safeguard users from malicious attacks.

Meta said it wants to empower users with the knowledge and resources they need to safeguard themselves and their loved ones from online scams and fraud.

Nazia Karrim, Head of Product Development at SAFPS said fraud and scams cannot be tackled in isolation.