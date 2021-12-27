Flooding: Weather alerts issued, South Africans warned to ‘stay indoors’

Citizen Reporter

According to the SA Weather Service (Saws), it’s going to be a cloudy and rainy day on 27 December, with flooding and an 80% probability of widespread rainfall across South Africa.

In addition, a cold front is approaching the south-western coastal regions, which will usher in heavy rainfall across the central, northern and eastern parts of the country as well.

Here’s what you need to know.

Severe storms, disruptive rain

The Saws predicts “widespread showers and thundershowers over much of South Africa” on Monday, 27 December 2021, with light pre-frontal rain along the southwestern coast.

Severe thunderstorms can be expected over the eastern interior of the Western Cape and the western parts of the Eastern Cape.

In addition, disruptive rain is expected over the north-eastern provinces as well.

Weather alerts issued

The Saws issued Yellow level 2 and 4 warnings for severe thunderstorms over parts of the western and eastern Cape provinces.

The weather service also issued an Orange level six warning for disruptive rain over Gauteng and parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

An additional Yellow level 2 warning was issued for disruptive rain over the eastern parts of Mpumalanga.

These alerts will be in place until 11pm on Monday, and cover the following regions:

Bela-Bela,

City of Johannesburg,

City of Tshwane,

Dipaleseng,

Dr JS Moroko,

Ekurhuleni,

Emalahleni,

Emfuleni,

Govan Mbeki,

Lekwa,

Lesedi, Merafong City,

Midvaal,

Modimolle,

Mogale City,

Rand West City (Randfontein/Westonaria),

Steve Tshwete,

Thabazimbi,

Thembisile Hani,

Victor Khanye

Flooding

Residents in these areas are warned to expect damage to infrastructure, settlements, vehicles, and livestock. In addition, severe flooding is expected in low-lying areas due to heavy downpours.

The Saws urges residents to “stay indoors, away from metal objects”. If possible, postpone or delay travel arrangements.

“If in a vulnerable low-lying area, place valuable items on desks or cupboards for protection. Keep in contact with your local disaster manager, council leader or listen to the radio for updates”.

