Thunderstorms in KZN, Western Cape have a ‘potential to become severe’ – weather service

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for thunderstorms in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape on Monday.

According to the weather service, the thunderstorms have a potential to be severe.

“Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected over the western parts of KwaZulu-Natal and midlands on Monday. Some of these thunderstorms have a potential to become severe, resulting in heavy downpours, strong damaging winds and excessive lightning

“Localised flooding of roads and low lying bridges, localised damage to settlements and infrastructure over open area, excessive lightning can possibly result in localised fire incidents, injuries to humans and livestock, minor motor vehicle accidents and increased travel times due to poor driving conditions,” said the weather service of the Msunduzi/Pietermaritzburg, uMngeni, Msinga, Mooi River and Ladysmith areas in KwaZulu-Natal.

The weather conditions are expected to last until Monday night.

In the Western Cape, a yellow level 2 warning for thunderstorms has also been issued from Monday afternoon.

“Showers and thundershowers are expected to develop over the Central Karoo District from Monday afternoon. Some of these thundershowers may become severe in the evening, where quick and heavy downpours can be expected in the Beaufort West municipality, reaching rainfall accumulations of 30-40mm. Large amounts of small hail may also occur in this area,” said the weather service.

Eastern Cape floods, January 2022

Hundreds of homes were washed away during the Eastern Cape floods over the weekend, leaving many residents destitute and without shelter.

Sudden rains pounded parts of the province on Saturday and within hours, low lying areas were severely flooded.

East London recorded 58mm of rain in 24 hours, as per figures released by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) on Sunday.

The Buffalo City Metro Municipality activated its disaster management teams over the weekend to assist residents in informal settlements affected by the torrential rains.

The municipality said houses and informal settlements in and around the metro were left severely damaged by the harsh weather conditions.

