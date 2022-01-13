Weather update: Extreme heat expected in Western Cape

Lethabo Malatsi

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued an alert for extreme heat in Western Cape on Friday, warning that these conditions will continue into the weekend.

Western Cape residents can expect the warm weather across most of the province from Thursday to Saturday.

Residents should expect very hot conditions from a predominately light northerly wind flow over the interior of the province.

Extreme heat advisory: Western Cape: 13 – 15 January 2022 pic.twitter.com/MZDi2M9E32 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 13, 2022

Saws says temperatures reaching 40 degrees Celsius and above are likely to occur over the Cape Winelands, Central Karoo, Kannaland and Outshoorn municipalities.

“Furthermore, persistently high temperatures are expected into Friday in places over the Cape Metropole, Drakenstein, Stellenbosch municipalities and into Saturday over Knysna municipality,” Saws reports.

ALSO READ: Last 7 years ‘warmest on record’ globally – EU

Warning

Saws is warning people of the Western Cape to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun as far as possible.

The weather service also advices people to limit strenuous outdoor activities, and that they should find shade and to drink lots of water.

“Never leave kids or animals in the car unattended; also make sure that your animals have access to enough water,” it said.

ALSO READ: Thunderstorms in KZN, Western Cape have a ‘potential to become severe’

Severe thunderstorms in Eastern Cape

Saws on Wednesday issued a yellow level two warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours in parts of the Eastern Cape on Thursday.

According to the weather service, this “could lead to localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges” in places over Chris Hani and Joe Gqabi District municipalities of the Eastern Cape.