Warning issued for severe thunderstorms in parts of SA

Siyanda Ndlovu

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning for severe thunderstorms in parts of the country for the weekend.

“Warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy falls of rain, resulting in localized flooding that could result in damages to properties and roads/bridges are expected in places over the central and northern parts of the Eastern Cape, the Central Karoo DM of the Western Cape as well as the interior of Namakwa DM of the Northern Cape Province,” the weather service said in a statement on Friday.

Weather advisory for other provinces

Gauteng: Cloudy and cool to warm with isolated shower and thundershowers but scattered in the south.

The expected UVB sunburn Index: High

Mpumalanga: Warm in the Lowveld, otherwise partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the south-west.

Limpopo: Cloudy in the east at first with morning fog patches and showers, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south.

Yellow level 2 warning: Thunderstorms: N and W Cape 14 – 15/01/2022

Some active days i.t.o. showers & thundershowers expected over Namakwa interior and NE parts of WCape – some thundershowers can become severe this afternoon and evening. Please be safe, specifically when driving. pic.twitter.com/KH5s2zqfFj— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 14, 2022

North West: Cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the northeast.

Free State: Cloudy and cool to warm weather with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Northen Cape: Cool along the coast where it will be cloudy, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the west.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly.

Western Cape: Cloudy with light rain along the south-west coast at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot but cloudy along the south coast.

Isolated showers and thundershowers expected over the northern interior but scattered over the Central Karoo. It will be very hot to extremely hot over the Little Karoo.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north to north-westerly, but west to south-westerly east of Hermanus. The expected UVB sunburn Index: High

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Fog patches in places in the south, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot but very hot in places in the south. Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected in the afternoon but isolated along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be fresh northeasterly, becoming strong easterly in the afternoon. It will be moderate easterly west of St Francis, becoming westerly in the afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: The weather will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong northeasterly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm becoming cloudy in the afternoon with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers but scattered in the west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate easterly to north-easterly but fresh in the south at times.

The expected UVB sunburn Index: Very High