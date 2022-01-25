SA Weather Service issues fire danger warning for parts of Northern Cape

Citizen Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) says extremely high fire danger conditions should be expected over the southern parts of Namakwa in the Northern Cape and the northern parts of the West Coast in the Western Cape province.

This follows a warning against the same weather conditions over the Berg River Municipality in the Western Cape on Tuesday.

According to the weather service, Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Mpumalanga: Cloudy in the east at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, except over the central parts. It will be hot over the lowveld.

Limpopo: Cloudy in the east at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers except over the central and southern parts.

North West: Partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State: Morning fog patches in the east where it will be cloudy, but fine in the western half at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, with afternoon isolated showers and thundershowers except in the extreme west.

Northern Cape: Cloudy along the coast at first, otherwise fine and warm becoming partly cloudy in the north and east where it will be hot to very hot. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape: Cloudy and cool along the south coast with light rain otherwise cloudy over the eastern interior at first becoming fine and warm to hot from afternoon. It will be fine and hot to very hot in the west. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly becoming strong along the west coast.



ALSO READ: Western Cape: 12 fires break out during heatwave over the weekend

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and cool to warm with light rain in the south, otherwise partly cloudy and hot with isolated thunderstorms in the north east. The wind along the coast will be Light to moderate south easterly, but fresh during the afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Morning fog in places adjacent to the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers from midday, but cloudy with light rain in places along the coast. The wind along the coast will be Light and variable early morning, otherwise moderate to fresh easterly, becoming north easterly from the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal: Partly cloudy and warm, but hot in the north. It will become cloudy in the afternoon with west and southern interior with isolated showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be Gentle south-westerly south of Mandeni at first, otherwise Moderate easterly.

Source: SA Weather Service