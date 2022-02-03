SA Weather Service issues level 4 warning for disruptive rain in Gauteng

Citizen Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 4 warning for disruptive rain which could result to

localised flooding of low lying areas and pooling of roads in the eastern parts of both the North West and Free State provinces, Gauteng, south-western parts of Limpopo, extreme western parts of Mpumalanga, the western parts of Kwazulu-Natal, as well as the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape.

According to the weather service, the wetter than normal summer rainfall season so far can mostly be ascribed to the presence of the current La Niña event

“The current La Niña event is predicted to weaken towards the end of the summer season and ENSO neutral

conditions are expected to set in during autumn. In the most recent set of seasonal rainfall predictions (both locally and internationally), the expected rainfall over South Africa for the remainder of this summer indicates enhanced probabilities for below-normal rainfall over the summer rainfall region, except over parts of the eastern interior, where the predicted rainfall outcome is uncertain,” it said in a statement.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 4.2.2022 pic.twitter.com/slgpDOsyvb — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 3, 2022

Weather advisory for Friday

Gauteng: Cloudy and cool to warm with widespread showers and thundershowers.



Mpumalanga: Cloudy in the morning with fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers but isolated in the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Cloudy in the east in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered over the Western Bushveld.

North West: Partly cloudy and warm to hot, becoming cloudy with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers but isolated in the west.

Free State: Partly cloudy and warm to hot, becoming cloudy with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers but isolated in the south.

Northern Cape: Cloudy in the west at first where it will become fine by the afternoon, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north-east. The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly, becoming moderate south to south-westerly by the afternoon, but fresh south-easterly in the evening.

Western Cape: Light drizzle along the south coast during the morning where it will be cloudy and cool, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot but fine over the interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to southeasterly, becoming strong in the afternoon along the south-west coast.

ALSO READ: Disruptive rain, severe thunderstorms expected in parts of the country

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly, becoming south-easterly by the evening.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and cool with widespread showers and rain, but scattered in the west.

The wind along the coast will be Moderate south westerly, becoming south-easterly by the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog over the interior, otherwise cloudy and cool but warm in the north. Widespread showers and thundershowers are expected but scattered in the south. The wind along the coast will be Moderate easterly to north-easterly north of Richards Bay at first, otherwise moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.



Source: SA Weather Service