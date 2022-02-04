Level 5 warning for disruptive rain in KZN and Eastern Cape

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

A yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rainfall leading to localised flooding of susceptible informal settlements and low lying bridges has been issued over the north-eastern parts of the North West province and the south-western Bushveld of Limpopo as well as the extreme eastern interior of the Eastern Cape and the southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, said the South African Weather Service (SAWS) on Friday.



The weather service has also issued an orange level 5 warning for disruptive rainfall leading to flooding of bridges, roads and settlements as well as leading to damages to infrastructure, traffic disruptions and possible communities being cut-off along the Wild Coast of the Eastern Cape and the north coast and its adjacent interior of KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

This as the West Coast district of the Western Cape and the Kamiesberg municipality in the Northern Cape battle “extremely hot conditions”.

Weather advisory for Saturday

Gauteng: Cloudy in the morning with scattered early morning showers, becoming partly cloudy and cool with isolated afternoon thundershowers. It will be warm in places in the north.

Mpumalanga: Morning and evening fog and drizzle along the escarpment, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers. It will be hot in the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Cloudy in the east with morning fog along the southern escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but hot in places in the Lowveld and the Limpopo Valley with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the

south-western Bushveld.

North West: Partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the north-east and extreme east.

Free State: Cloudy and cool in the east, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape: Fine and warm to hot but very hot to extremely hot over the western interior, becoming partly cloudy in the extreme east with isolated thundershowers in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be fresh southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape: Cloudy along the south coast and north-eastern interior at first, otherwise fine and warm to hot, but very hot to extremely hot over the western interior. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly to easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and warm, but cool with isolated showers and rain along the coast and in the east. It will become partly cloudy in the north from the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate easterly, becoming fresh to strong north-easterly in the afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers in the north, otherwise cloudy and cool with scattered showers and rain, but widespread along the Wild Coast. The wind along the coast will be moderate easterly, becoming fresh to strong north-easterly in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal: Cloudy and cool with scattered showers and rain, but widespread along the north-coast and adjacent interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.