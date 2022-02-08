Isolated showers and thundershowers expected in Gauteng on Wednesday

Citizen Reporter

Gauteng residents can expect isolated showers and thundershowers on Wednesday, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned.

This as the Kareeberg Local Municipality in the Northern Cape continue to battle “extremely” high fire danger conditions, said the weather service in a statement on Tuesday.

“Under these conditions, fires may develop and spread rapidly resulting in damage to property and possible loss of human and/or animal life,” it said.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 9.2.2022 pic.twitter.com/lbVGq1yG2g — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 8, 2022

Mpumalanga: Partly cloudy and warm but hot in the Lowveld. Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected.

Limpopo: Warm over the central areas, otherwise partly cloudy and hot weather with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers, except in the west.

North West: Fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east.

Free State: Fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy.

Eastern parts of the Northern Cape: Fine and warm to hot but cool along the coast, becoming partly cloudy in the north and east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, becoming strong in the afternoon.

Western Cape: Cloudy in the morning and evening along the coastal areas with fog along the west and south-west coast in the morning, otherwise fine and cool to warm but hot in places over the eastern interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly but south-westerly along the west and south coast.

ALSO READ: Heatwave conditions in parts of Western Cape to persist until Tuesday

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy along the coast and adjacent interior becoming partly cloudy, otherwise fine and warm but hot in places over the interior. The wind along the coast will be Moderate westerly, but fresh south-westerly east of St Francis, moderating in the evening.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy along the coast and adjacent interior, otherwise fine and warm but hot in places over the interior with isolated thunderstorms along the eastern escarpment in the afternoon. Light rain can be expected along the wild coast in the evening. The wind along the coast will be Light northerly along the wild coast at first, otherwise fresh to strong south-westerly, moderating in the evening.

KwaZulu–Natal: Fine and warm weather, becoming hot in places in the north. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme south-west. The wind along the coast will be Gentle northerly to north-westerly, becoming easterly to south-easterly in the afternoon, but moderate south-westerly in the extreme south.