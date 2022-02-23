Isolated showers and thundershowers expected in parts of KZN

Citizen Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) expects morning fog over the KwaZulu-Natal interior and partly cloudy and warm weather with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the west, on Thursday.

“The wind along the coast will be Moderate southerly to south-easterly north of Richard’s Bay spreading south to Durban in the afternoon, otherwise easterly to north-easterly,” said the weather service in a statement on Wednesday.

This as conditions in the ZF Mgcawu and Pixley Ka-Seme district municipalities, Northern Cape, will be favourable for the development of runaway fires.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 24.2.2022 pic.twitter.com/iZsAWIjQbu — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 23, 2022

Weather advisory for other provinces:

Gauteng: Partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index: High

Mpumalanga: Cloudy in the east in the morning with fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated thunderstorms except in the Lowveld where it will be hot.

Limpopo: Partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated thunderstorms in the west.

North West: Fine and hot to very hot, becoming partly cloudy in the east with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State: Fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the east with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape: Fine and hot to very hot weather. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly in the afternoon otherwise southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape: Cloudy with morning fog over the west and south coast, otherwise fine to partly cloudy and warm to hot but cool weather along the south coast. Light rain is expected along the eastern part of the south coast from the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly to south-westerly along the south coast in the morning, otherwise moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly becoming strong between Lambert’s Bay and.. Betty’s Bay by the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme

Western Half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but cloudy with scattered showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior. The wind along the coast will be Moderate westerly, becoming moderate to fresh easterly in the afternoon.



Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Morning fog in places south of the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm weather with isolated thunderstorms, but scattered over the interior. It will be cloudy with light rain in places along the coast and adjacent interior. The wind along the coast will be Light to moderate north easterly, becoming moderate to fresh in the afternoon.