Level 2 warning for excessive lightning, severe thunderstorms in Tshwane, Limpopo

Citizen Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms heavy rainfall and excessive lightning over the Mpumalanga Highveld up to the escarpment areas, the borderline of the north-eastern Tshwane Metro and the extreme southern central parts of Limpopo on Saturday.

This could result in localised flooding, damages to infrastructure, settlements (informal), property, vehicles, livelihood and livestock, localised and short term disruption to municipal and other essential services, localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges, and minor vehicle accidents, warned the weather service in a statement on Friday.

Limpopo Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 26.2.2022 pic.twitter.com/eLFd1qSued— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 25, 2022

This as the northern parts of the Northern Cape and western parts of the North West battle extremely high fire danger conditions.

Gauteng: Partly cloudy and warm weather with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the extreme north-east. The expected UVB sunburn index: High

Mpumalanga: Hot weather in places in the Lowveld, where no rain is expected otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the escarpment but scattered over the Highveld areas.

Limpopo: Partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the Lowveld.

North West: Partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State: Fine and warm weather, becoming partly cloudy, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east.

Northern Cape: Morning fog patches along the west-coast, otherwise fine warm to hot but very hot in the north-west, becoming partly cloudy in the east with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme east and south-east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly.

Western Cape: Cloudy to partly cloudy and warm to hot but very hot in the interior with morning fog along the coast, becoming fine in the west and the north-east from the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong easterly to south-easterly, becoming south-westerly in the north-west coast towards the evening. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Warm weather in the north, otherwise cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers over the interior, but scattered in the north. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly, reaching strong in the west in the afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and cool weather with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the south-west. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly, but fresh to strong north-easterly in the south.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but cool in the south-west with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the west, except in the north-east. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-easterly, becoming north-easterly in the extreme south late evening. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low