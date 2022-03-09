Isolated showers and thundershowers expected in Gauteng on Thursday

Citizen Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned Gauteng residents to expect isolated showers and thundershowers on Thursday.

This as the Gauteng Traffic Police appeal to road users to exercise caution while driving during rainy conditions.

A number of road crashes and flooding incidents have been reported since the early hours of Wednesday morning in Gauteng. This led to the traffic police urging drivers to exercise caution when driving to and from their areas of work.

Accidents were reported during the morning along the N1 North, towards Maraisburg off ramp, N12/R24 West before Gilloys, N3 North before the London Road exit and the R21 South on the link to the R24 West.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 10.3.2022 pic.twitter.com/kU8C1R3cGc— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 9, 2022

Thursday’s weather forecast

Mpumalanga: Cloudy with morning fog in the east, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the Lowveld where it will be hot.

Limpopo: Cloudy in the east at first with morning fog along the southern escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot.

North West: Partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State: Cloudy over the central and the western parts with morning fog patches at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape: Partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme east. It will be cloudy and cool along the coast with morning fog patches and the wind will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape: Cloudy to partly cloudy and warm to hot but very hot in the north-west with a chance of light rain along the south-coast in the morning, becoming fine in the west from the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-easterly along the south coast in the morning, becoming south-westerly from the afternoon, otherwise southerly to south-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index:Extreme

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy along the coast with a chance of light rain in the west,

otherwise partly cloudy and warm. The wind along the coast will be strong south-westerly at first,

otherwise moderate to fresh south-westerly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and warm weather with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be Moderate to fresh south westerly, becoming light in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but hot in the north-east. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected, except in the extreme north-east. The wind along the coast will be Moderate easterly to north-easterly, becoming southerly to south-easterly from the south in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index:Very High