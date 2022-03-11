A wet weekend predicted for parts of Gauteng

Citizen Reporter

The southern parts of Gauteng are in for a wet weekend as the South African Weather Service (SAWS) expects isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 12.3.2022 pic.twitter.com/Q6VfYWsffT— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 11, 2022

The areas include Soweto, Carletonville and Vereeniging.

Saturday’s weather forecast

Mpumalanga: Cloudy in the east at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, but hot in places in the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Cloudy in the east at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot.

North West: Partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south.

Free State: Cloudy in the east at first with fog patches, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the south-west.

Northern Cape: Partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, over the interior, but scattered in the central and south-eastern parts. The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-westerly, becoming fresh north-westerly in the north from the evening.

Western Cape: Morning fog along the west coast, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated thundershowers over the eastern parts, but scattered in the north-east. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly to north-westerly, becoming south-westerly in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Warm weather in places along the coast and in the north, otherwise fine and hot, becoming cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the south east. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-easterly, but light and variable at times, becoming fresh south-westerly in the evening.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and warm to hot weather, becoming partly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, except in the south-east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Cloudy with morning showers and rain in the north-east, otherwise partly cloudy and warm. Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected over the south-western parts.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly, becoming strong south of Durban in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme

Weather Service’s update on Tropical Storm Gombe

Earlier this week, tropical storm Gombe moved over the northern parts of Madagascar and into the Mozambique Channel. While in the Channel, Gombe strengthened reaching intense tropical cyclone strength, just before making landfall in northern Mozambique.

Gombe is currently situated over the eastern parts of Nampula Province, in Mozambique, said the weather service in a statement on Friday.

Gombe is expected to weaken as it tracks further westwards on Friday, then turn south-eastwards before reaching Malawi, and head back into the Channel on Sunday, at which point it will re-intensify.

“At this stage, there still is some uncertainty with the exact track Gombe will take, however, the most likely projection is that it will remain in a south-easterly trajectory.”

According to the weather service, it poses no immediate, direct threat to South Africa.

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

