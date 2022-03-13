 Weather: Severe storms, power outages predicted for Eastern Cape on Sunday

Cheryl Kahla

The South African Weather Service (Saws) warns of severe thunderstorms over south-eastern parts of the country, specifically the Eastern Cape, on Sunday.

An alert – which will be active until 23:59 on Sunday – say a surface trough is expected to “lead to severe thunderstorm development” in the south-eastern parts of the Eastern Cape.

Severe storms in Eastern Cape

Residents are warned of heavy downpours which may result in flash flooding and traffic disruptions, especially in low-lying areas. Localised short-term disruption to electricity supply may also occur.

In addition, infrastructure, settlements, property and vehicles may be damaged during the storms, ”falling trees may block major roads”, Saws warns.

Yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms for tomorrow 13 March 2022. pic.twitter.com/DjsMLtmhIu— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 12, 2022

Western Cape cold front

Saws also said a cold front made landfall over the Cape Town Metropole on Sunday morning, ”causing windy, wet and cool weather conditions”.

These weather conditions, however, didn’t keep cyclists off the roads as some 22,000 participated in the 44th annual Cape Town Cycle Tour on Sunday.

While Kim Le Court defended her title as champion – with a time of 02:08:45 – Marc Pritzen was crowned as the victor in the men’s race, clocking in at 02:37:55.

Tropical Storm Gombe

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Gombe – which claimed seven lives in Mozambique – is expected to weaken as it tracks south-eastwards before reaching Malawi, and head back into the Channel today, at which point it will re-intensify.

“At this stage, there still is some uncertainty with the exact track Gombe will take, however, the most likely projection is that it will remain in a south-easterly trajectory.”

According to the weather service, it poses no immediate direct threat to South Africa.

