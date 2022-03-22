Level 2 warning: Severe thunderstorms with small hail expected in Northern Cape

Citizen Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with strong gusty winds and large amounts of small hail over the interior of the Namakwa District in the Northern Cape on Wednesday.

“Rainfall accumulations of between 20-30mm in 24 hours can be expected, mainly over the central and northern parts of the Namakwa on Tuesday, but including the southern parts on Wednesday,” said the weather service.

⚠️Yellow Level 2 Warning: Thunderstorms: Northern Cape: 22/3/2022 – 23/3/2022 pic.twitter.com/IZeokETbCp— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 22, 2022



Wednesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Partly cloudy and warm. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate

Mpumalanga: Cloudy in the east with morning fog along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm but hot in the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Cloudy in the east with morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated thundershowers in the extreme south-west.

North West: Partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the west.

Free State: Partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the south.

Northern Cape: Partly cloudy and warm to hot but very hot in south west, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the south. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape: Morning fog along the eastern parts of the south coast, otherwise cloudy to partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered thundershowers over the west, spreading eastwards by the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly but strong between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas at times, becoming light and variable over the eastern parts of the south coast by the evening. The expected UVB sunburn index: High

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy with fog in the south in the morning otherwise partly cloudy and warm, becoming cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the north. Wind along the coast: Light and variable in the morning otherwise light south easterly becoming moderate south westerly at night.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Fog patches in the south west at first otherwise fine and warm becoming cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the north. Wind along the coast: Light and variable in the morning otherwise moderate to fresh north easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, but cool over the south-western parts. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected except in the north east but scattered in the south-west. The wind along the coast will be gentle to moderate easterly to north-easterly, becoming fresh in places in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High