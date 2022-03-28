Extremely high fire danger conditions expected in parts of Western Cape 

Citizen Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning for extremely high fire danger conditions over the north-eastern parts of the Western Cape, the northern parts of the Northern Cape, the south-western parts of the Free State, and the north-western interior of the Eastern Cape on Tuesday.

Northern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 29.3.2022 pic.twitter.com/MXBAU6faFq— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 28, 2022

The weather service has also issued a yellow level 2 warning for waves in parts of the Northern Cape and Western Cape provinces from Wednesday to Thursday.

“South-westerly swell with wave heights between 4 to 6m is expected between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas on Wednesday morning, spreading to Alexander Bay and Plettenberg Bay by the evening into Thursday. Wave heights will subside from Thursday night,” said weather service.

Tuesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Partly cloudy and warm. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High

Mpumalanga: Cool in places along the escarpment where it will be cloudy in the east at first with drizzle and fog patches, otherwise partly cloudy and warm.

Limpopo: Cloudy in the east at first with drizzle and fog patches along the escarpment areas, otherwise partly cloudy and warm.

North West: Partly cloudy and warm.

Free State: Partly cloudy and cool to warm.

Northern Cape: Hot in the north, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers over the interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly to north-westerly.

Western Cape: Partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers over the Central Karoo. It will be cloudy in the west with isolated to scattered showers and rain along the south-west coast. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-westerly but moderate south-westerly along the south coast. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Smoke billowing from Joburg CBD manholes as underground fire rages

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers. It will be warm in the north. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly to north-westerly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Partly cloudy in the north-east with morning fog patches over the northern interior, otherwise fine and warm but hot in places in the east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme