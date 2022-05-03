Extremely high fire danger conditions expected in parts of Northern Cape

Citizen Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning for extremely high fire danger conditions over the Kai! Garib Local Municipality in the Northern Cape on Wednesday.

“Conditions are such that FDI index is above 75. Under these conditions, fires may develop and spread rapidly, resulting in damage to property and possible loss of human and/or animal life,” warned the weather service.

Northern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 4.5.2022 pic.twitter.com/UTV7WymCGy— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 3, 2022

Wednesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and cool weather. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.

Mpumalanga: Morning fog patches on the Highveld and along the escarpment, otherwise fine and cool but it will remain partly cloudy along the escarpment and in the north-east. It will be warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Cloudy in the extreme south-east in the morning, otherwise fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon. It will be cool over the central parts and in places along the escarpment.

North West: Fine and cool to warm weather, becoming partly cloudy.

Free State: Fine and cool weather, becoming partly cloudy in the west.

Northern Cape: Morning and evening fog along the coast where it will be cool, otherwise fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the east. It will be hot in places in the west. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south easterly.

Western Cape: Morning and evening fog along the coast and adjacent interior, otherwise fine and cool to warm, but hot in places along the West Coast District. The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly, but easterly along the south coast. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy with morning and evening fog along the south coast and adjacent interior, otherwise fine and warm. The wind along the coast will be light westerly, becoming light and variable by the late morning.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy with fog patches in the south-west at first, otherwise fine and warm. The wind along the coast will be light and variable, becoming light north easterly from the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal: Fine and cool to warm. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.