Light rain expected in parts of Western Cape on Friday

Citizen Reporter

Residents in the south-western parts of the Western Cape can expect light rain in the morning, spreading along the south coast by the afternoon on Friday, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned.

The weather will be fine in the north in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool, with morning fog in places along the west coast.

“The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-westerly reaching strong in places south of Table Bay at times. It will become moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly from late afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low,” said the weather service.

This as extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Beaufort West Municipality in the Western Cape.

“Conditions are such that the FDI index is above 75. Under these conditions, fires may develop and spread rapidly, resulting in damage to property and possible loss of human and/or animal life,” warned the weather service.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 6.5.2022 pic.twitter.com/BHiTut47TL— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 5, 2022

Friday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and cool, becoming partly cloudy. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.

Mpumalanga: Warm in the Lowveld and escarpment areas, otherwise fine and cool, becoming partly cloudy on the Highveld.

Limpopo: Fine, becoming partly cloudy and warm.

North West: Fine and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy.

Free State: Fine and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy except in the east.

Northern Cape: Fine and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy by the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Coastal fog in the morning. It will become fine and warm but cloudy along the coast late afternoon, stretching northwards towards the escarpment as interior night-time fog.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and warm, becoming cloudy between Port Alfred and East

London in the afternoon, spreading as interior fog to places south of the Winterberg. The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog over the interior, otherwise fine and warm, but cool in the west. The wind along the coast will be gentle northerly to northeasterly, becoming moderate towards the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.