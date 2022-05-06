SA Weather Service issues level 2 warning for rain in Western Cape

Citizen Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for rain in the Western Cape on Saturday.

“Rain and showers associated with a high pressure system moving in behind a cold front will spread to the coastal areas of the Garden Route on Saturday,” warned the weather service on Friday.

“Accumulations of 30 to 45 mm can be expected east of Mossel Bay during the morning, continuing until early afternoon. Due to the expected rainfall amounts, there is a high likelihood of minor disruptions.”

It further warned residents in the south of KwaZulu-Natal to expect cloudy weather from Saturday afternoon, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

It will be fine and warm, but cool in the south-west, said the weather service.

“The wind along the coast will be gentle northerly to north-westerly in the north, otherwise moderate south-westerly. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.”

Friday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and cool weather, becoming partly cloudy by the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.

Mpumalanga: Fine and cool to warm weather, but hot in places in the Lowveld, becoming partly cloudy in the north in the afternoon.

Limpopo: Fine at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm.

North West: Fine and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy with afternoon isolated showers and thundershowers in the south-west.

Free State: Fine in the east at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with afternoon isolated showers and thundershowers in the west, but scattered in the extreme south-west.

Northern Cape: Morning fog along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm but cold over the western interior with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme east and the south-east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape: Fine in the west in the afternoon, otherwise cloudy and cold to cool with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers along the south coast and adjacent interior extending over the Central Karoo by the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly over the eastern parts of the south coast, otherwise moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and cool to cold, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the south. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly to south-westerly, becoming fresh to strong southerly in the late morning.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and cool, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the south-west. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, becoming strong in places from afternoon.