Level 2 warning issued for rain in Western Cape on Thursday

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a level 2 warning for rain in the Western Cape on Thursday.

“Rain associated with a cold front will spread to the coastal areas of the Garden Route on Thursday,” warned the weather service on Wednesday.

It said rainfall accumulations are expected to reach 30-40mm in George, Knysna and Bitou municipalities from Thursday late morning into the evening.

“Due to the expected rainfall figures, there is a high likelihood of minor disruptions.”

Localised flooding of susceptible formal/informal settlements and roads may occur, warned the weather service, urging motorists to be careful on the roads.

“Very cold, wet and windy conditions with snowfall in places is to set in over the south-western interior from Thursday night, which could result in isolated loss of vulnerable livestock, and slippery conditions due to icy roads on mountain passes, resulting in traffic disruption,” warned the weather service.

❄????Snow can be expected across the southern mountain ranges from Thursday (19 May 2022) evening onwards extending to the Drakensberg and Lesotho mountains by Friday evening. pic.twitter.com/QcDcoA8WUF— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 17, 2022

A yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rain has also been issued in the Eastern Cape on Thursday.

“A steepening upper-air trough coupled with a passing cold front is expected to result in good chances of showers and thundershowers over the western and central parts of the province. Significant falls are expected along the South Coast and adjacent interior, where the rain will be disruptive,” warned the weather service.

Motorists have been urged to watch out for localised flooding of susceptible settlements, roads, low-lying areas and bridges and difficult driving conditions due to heavy downpours.

Thursday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Partly cloudy and cool. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.

Mpumalanga: Cloudy in the east, otherwise partly cloudy and cool but warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Cloudy with morning fog patches in the east, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm.

North West: Partly cloudy and cool.

Free State: Partly cloudy and cool, with isolated showers in the western parts.

Northern Cape: Cold in the south, otherwise partly cloudy to cloudy and cool to warm with isolated

showers and thundershowers over the interior, and the southern parts of the coast, but scattered in the south-eastern interior. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly.

Western Cape: Cloudy and cold with scattered showers and rain, but isolated in the west where it

will be cool in places. Widespread showers and rain are expected over the extreme eastern parts. It will become partly cloudy from the south-west from the evening.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly to south-westerly, becoming southerly along the west coast from the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cold in the south-west, otherwise cloudy and cool with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly, becoming fresh to strong from the late morning.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Warm along the Wild Coast, otherwise fine and cool, but partly cloudy in the afternoon. It will become cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the west from the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly in the early morning, otherwise moderate to fresh south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Fine and warm but cool in places in the west, becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Source: South African Weather Service