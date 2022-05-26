Morning showers and light rain expected in Limpopo on Friday

Citizen Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned residents in the extreme east of Limpopo to expect cloudy and cool weather, with morning showers and light rain. The weather will become partly cloudy from late afternoon, it said on Thursday.

Most parts of South Africa will experience fine and cool weather, said the weather service.

Friday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and cool. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.

Mpumalanga: Morning fog patches over central and south western parts, otherwise cloudy and cool with drizzle in the northern escarpment and Lowveld.

North West: Fine and cool.

Free State: Fine and cool.

Northern Cape: Fine and cool to warm. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly, becoming light south-westerly by the evening.

Western Cape: Morning fog patches over the Central Karoo, Breede Valley and along the west coast and the adjacent interior, otherwise fine and cool to warm. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly to south-westerly, but strong between Cape Agulhas and Table Bay. It will become north-westerly north of Cape Columbine and north-easterly along the south coast in the evening. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy in places over the interior in the morning, otherwise fine and cool. The wind along the coast will be light easterly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy in most places in the morning, otherwise fine and cool. The wind along the coast will be light north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog over the interior, otherwise cloudy and cool but cold in places in the south-west. Isolated showers and rain are expected in the east. The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-easterly, but easterly to north-easterly in the north, spreading to the south by afternoon and freshening in places at times. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate