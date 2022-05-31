Level 1 warning issued for damaging waves between Storms River and East London

Citizen Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 1 warning for damaging waves that could result in localised disruption of small harbours and ports between Storms River and East London on Wednesday.

Localised disruptions to beachfront activities and difficulty in navigation for small vessels in steep waves is expected, warned the weather service on Tuesday.

Wednesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and cool but cold in the south. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

Mpumalanga: Fine and cold but cool in the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Fine and cool.

North West: Fine and cold but cool in the north-east.

Free State: Fine and cold.

Northern Cape: Warm along the coast, otherwise fine and cool but cold in the south. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly.

Western Cape: Fine and cool but partly cloudy over the extreme south-western parts. The wind along the coast will be light westerly to north-westerly in the west and south. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and cool, but cloudy along the coast in the evening. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly, becoming fresh to strong south-westerly from late morning.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Cold in the southern interior, otherwise fine and cool. The wind along the coast will be Light north-westerly, becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly from late morning.

KwaZulu-Natal: Fine and cool, but cold in the south-west. The wind along the coast will be gentle westerly south of the Dolphin Coast in the morning, otherwise moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.