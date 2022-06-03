Weather: Sub-zero temperatures expected in Free State on Saturday

Citizen Reporter

Residents in some parts of the country should brace themselves for a cold Saturday morning as frost in expected in these areas.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned residents in the central parts of the North West province to expect frost in the morning.

Sub-zero temperatures can also be expected in most parts of the Free State on Saturday.

Free State Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 4.6.2022 pic.twitter.com/QsKc3GvLIq — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 3, 2022

Saturday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and cool with morning frost in the south. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.

Mpumalanga: Fine and cold to cool, but warm in places in the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Fine and cool.

North West: Frost over the central part at first, otherwise fine and cool.

Free State: Frost at first, otherwise fine and cool.

Northern Cape: Frost in places at first, otherwise fine and cool, but warm in the north and along the coast. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly

Western Cape: Fine and cool to warm becoming cloudy along the south coast and adjacent interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, but moderate to fresh south westerly along the south coast. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and cool, becoming partly cloudy in the south by afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and cool. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Fine and cool but warm in the east. The wind along the coast will be moderate north westerly in the south at first, otherwise moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.