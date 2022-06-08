Weather: Intense cold front to make landfall in Western Cape

Citizen Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned those in the Western Cape to brace for an intense cold front expected to make landfall from Sunday.

Strong interior winds are also expected over the Western Cape and Northern Cape, with heavy rainfall expected over the south-western mountainous areas of Western Cape.

“Very cold conditions are expected over the Western Cape and Namakwa District of the Northern Cape from Sunday into Wednesday. Very rough seas are also expected between Cape Point and Cape Agulhas on Monday,” warned the weather service.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 9.6.2022

Thursday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and cool weather. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.

Mpumalanga: Fine and cold to cool but warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Partly cloudy in the Lowveld, otherwise fine and cool.

North West: Fine and cool weather.

Free State: Morning frost in the extreme south-west, otherwise fine and cool.

Northern Cape: Fine and cool to warm weather. The wind along the coast will be moderate west to north-westerly.

Western Cape: Partly cloudy over the extreme western parts and along the south coast, otherwise fine and cool, but warm over along the extreme northern coastline.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south to south-westerly, but strong in places along the south coast in the morning. It will become south-easterly along the west coast in the evening. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and cool, but partly cloudy along the coast and adjacent interior. The wind along the coast will be fresh south westerly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and cool, but partly cloudy in places south of escapement. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Fine and cool but warm in places in the east, becoming partly cloudy in the south in the evening. The wind along the coast will be Moderate northerly to north-westerly, becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly from south towards afternoon spreading to Charters Creek at night. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.