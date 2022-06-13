WATCH: Parts of Western Cape flooded with more rain, cold front expected

Citizen Reporter

Emergency teams have been dispatched in parts of the Western Cape, with some areas in the province experiencing flooding on Monday.

The Stellenbosch Municipality on Monday called on motorists to switch on their headlights, maintain a safe following distance, and drive carefully amid the floods in the areas.

“Localised flooding on the R44 near the Mooiberge Farmstall between Stellenbosch and Somerset West. Emergency Teams have been dispatched. Our Disaster Management Teams are on standby to assist residents who could be affected by the strong winds and possible localised flooding,” said the municipality.

According to the South African Weather Service (SAWS), a cold front has made landfall over the western parts of the Western Cape.

“Continuous rain and scattered to widespread rain showers are expected to persist from Monday into Wednesday. Flooding is expected today over south-western parts of the Western Cape,” warned the weather service.

Weather warnings for Western Cape:

A yellow level 3 warning for wind resulting in damages to formal/informal settlements is expected over southern Namakwa, interior of the Western Cape as well as the City of Cape Town until Monday afternoon.

A yellow level 2 warning for coastal wind resulting in difficulty in navigation at sea is expected between Table Bay and Plettenberg Bay.

A yellow level 4 warning for rain leading to flooding of roads and formal/informal settlements is expected over the Cape Metropole, Western Cape Winelands and western Overberg Districts.



“Very cold conditions, wet and windy conditions are expected to set in on the southern half of Northern Cape, spreading to the southern Free State overnight on Tuesday. Such conditions are known to cause hazards to small stock farmers,” warned the weather service.

Tuesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and cool weather. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.

Mpumalanga: Fine and cool but warm over the lowveld.

Limpopo: Fine and cool to warm weather.

North West: Fine weather at first, otherwise partly and cool.

Free State: Fine in the east at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and thundershowers along the Lesotho border and the southern parts. Light snow is expected overnight along the Lesotho border.

Northern Cape: Cloudy to partly cloudy and cold to cool but very cold over the southern high ground, with light rain from the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-westerly, becoming strong from the afternoon.

Western Cape: Cloudy and cool to cold with scattered to widespread rain and showers, spreading eastwards with isolated showers over the eastern interior from the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-westerly but fresh north-westerly along the south coast at first becoming strong south-westerly from the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and cool but cold in the north with isolated showers. The wind along the coast will be Fresh to strong south westerly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and cool weather with isolated showers in the north. The wind along the coast will be Light south westerly becoming moderate to fresh in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal: Fine and cool weather, but warm in places in the east. It will become partly cloudy from the south in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be Moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly north of Mandini, otherwise moderate westerly to north-westerly. It will become moderate southerly to south westerly in the south towards afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde