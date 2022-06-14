SA Weather Service issues level 2 warning for disruptive snow

Citizen Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 for disruptive snow over the northern high lying areas and the Winterberg areas, Eastern Cape, on Wednesday.

According to the weather service, this could result in isolated loss of vulnerable livestock, localised disruption to services and some passes closed for a short period due to the expected accumulation of snow.

Eastern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 15.6.2022 pic.twitter.com/FKRi7Ue5gw— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 14, 2022

Wednesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Cloudy with isolated morning showers, otherwise partly cloudy and cold. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga: Partly cloudy and cold with isolated showers and rain except in the extreme north.

Limpopo: Partly cloudy in the southern parts with isolated showers and rain in the south-west, otherwise fine and cool but warm in places in the north-east.

North West: Partly cloudy in the east at first with isolated light showers, otherwise fine and cool but cold in the south.

Free State: Isolated light showers in the east at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cold becoming fine.

Northern Cape: Cloudy over the southern highground, where it will be very cold with isolated rain and showers, otherwise partly cloudy and cold but fine in the extreme north. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-westerly becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly in the afternoon.

Western Cape: Cloudy to partly cloudy and cold with isolated showers but scattered in the south. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-easterly in the west, otherwise westerly to south-westerly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and cold to very cold with isolated light showers and rain, but scattered along the coast. Disruptive snowfall is expected over the high ground. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong westerly, but south-westerly at times.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Fine in the south and east at first, otherwise partly to cloudy and cold to very cold, with isolated light showers and rain. Disruptive snowfall is expected over the high ground. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Partly cloudy and cool but warm in places in the north-east. Isolated showers and thundershowers expected in the south and east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-westerly north of Richards Bay at first, otherwise fresh to strong southerly to south-westerly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.