Cold weather expected in some parts of the country on Tuesday

Citizen Reporter

According to the South African Weather Service (SAWS), some parts of the country will be cold on Tuesday, with some parts of the Free State expected to reach sub-zero temperatures.

Free State Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 28.6.2022 pic.twitter.com/IqzBMA8aeJ— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 27, 2022

Tuesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Partly cloudy and cold but cool in the north. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

Mpumalanga: Partly cloudy and cold but cloudy and cool in the east with isolated showers.

Limpopo: Cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the Western Bushveld.

North West: Fine and cold to cool, becoming partly cloudy in the east.

Free State: Morning fog in the extreme north east, otherwise fine and cold with morning frost along the Lesotho border and the south-western parts.

Northern Cape: Warm along the coast, otherwise fine and cool, but cold over the southern interior where there will be frost in the morning. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-easterly.

Western Cape: Fine and cool to warm. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly but light northerly to north-easterly in the south. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Patches of fog in places in the west at first, otherwise fine and cool. The wind along the coast will be Light to moderate northerly, reaching strong in the Coega area mid morning into midday, becoming light to moderate westerly west of Cannon Rocks in the afternoon, but easterly to the east.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Cold in the north, otherwise fine and cool. The wind along the coast will be Light northwesterly in the morning and evening, otherwise light northeasterly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Partly cloudy in the north with isolated showers and rain in the north-east, otherwise fine and cool but cold in places in the west. The wind along the coast will be Gentle westerly to north-westerly south of Richard’s Bay in the morning, otherwise moderate to fresh easterly to north easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.