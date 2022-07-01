Level 2 warning issued for damaging winds in Western Cape

Citizen Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging winds resulting in localised damage to formal and informal settlements over the central and eastern parts of both the Western Cape and Northern Cape on Saturday.

A yellow level 2 warning has also been issued for disruptive waves resulting in difficulty in navigation at sea and localised disruption of small harbours between Alexander Bay and Cape Agulhas.

Yellow level 2 warning: Wind: Western Cape: 2 July 2022 pic.twitter.com/WXTY3nHSIj— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 30, 2022



Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the western parts of the Eastern Cape, eastern parts of the Western Cape as well as the central parts of the Northern Cape.



Saturday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and cool. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga: Fine and cool but warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Morning fog patches in the north east and Western Bushveld, where it will be partly cloudy, otherwise fine and cool.

North West: Fine and cold to cool.

Free State: Fine and cold to cool.

Northern Cape: Fine, windy and cold to cool becoming cloudy over the west in the afternoon with isolated showers and rain in the south-west. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh reaching strong northerly to north-easterly.

Western Cape: Cloudy and cool to cold in the west with isolated to scattered rain and showers, otherwise partly cloudy and warm. It will be very windy across the province during the day. The wind along the coast will be moderate northerly along the south coast, becoming fresh to strong westerly in the evening, otherwise fresh to strong north-westerly reaching gale force between Cape Point and Cape Agulhas. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy overnight between Plettenberg Bay and Woody Cape. The wind along the coast will be moderate north-westerly, becoming moderate south-westerly in the afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and warm. The wind along the coast will be moderate north-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Fine and cool, but warm in places in the east. The wind along the coast will be gentle to moderate north-westerly, becoming moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly north of Mtunzini. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.