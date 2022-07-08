A fine and cool weekend ahead for most of SA

Citizen Reporter

Most parts of South Africa can expect fine and cool weather on Saturday, with some parts of the Free State expected to experience sub-zero temperatures.

According to the South African Weather Service (SAWS) on Friday, Residents of Van Reneen’s Pass and Bethlehem should expect minimum temperatures of -4 degrees on Saturday, while those in Reitz and Rouxville should expect temperatures to reach -3 degrees.

Free State Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 9.7.2022 pic.twitter.com/XNKC5poOTq— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 8, 2022

A warning of extremely high fire danger conditions has been issued in parts of Northern Cape on Saturday.

“Conditions are such that the FDI index is above 75. Under these conditions, fires may develop and spread rapidly, resulting in damage to property and possible loss of human and/or animal life,” warned the weather service.

Saturday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and cool weather. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga: Morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool but warm in the eastern Lowveld.

Limpopo: Morning fog patches along the escarpment and central part, otherwise partly cloudy and cool.

North West: Fine and cool weather.

Free State: Fine and cool weather.

Northern Cape: Fine and cool but warm in the north. It will become partly cloudy and windy in the west. The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly.

Western Cape: Warm in the south-eastern parts, otherwise fine and cool. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-easterly but easterly along the south coast. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and cool to warm. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly becoming fresh to strong south-westerly west of Port Alfred in the evening.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and cool to warm weather. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Fine and cool but warm in the north-east. The wind along the coast will be moderate northerly to north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.