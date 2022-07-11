Weather Service issues yellow level 2 warning for waves in Western Cape

Citizen Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for waves in parts of the Western Cape on Tuesday.

“High energy waves with periods of between 15 and 16 seconds will result in significant south-westerly waves of 4.5 to 5.5m between Saldanha Bay and Cape Agulhas on Tuesday, spreading to Plettenberg Bay from Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. These conditions may result in difficulty in navigation at sea,” warned the weather service on Monday.

Yellow level 2 warning: Waves: Western Cape: 12 – 14 July 2022 pic.twitter.com/4CJooDONp6— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 11, 2022

Tuesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and cool weather. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.

Mpumalanga: Cloudy along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool, but warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Partly cloudy and cool but warm in the west.

North West: Fine and cool weather.

Free State: Cold in the south, otherwise fine and cool.

Northern Cape: Fine and cool, but cold in the south-west. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape: Morning mist over the Ceres, partly cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers in the extreme south-west, but fine in the north-east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-westerly south of Saldanha Bay until late morning, becoming light and variable east of Cape Agulhas. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Morning fog south of Zuurberg, otherwise fine and cool. The wind along the coast will be light south-westerly, becoming moderate easterly to north-easterly in the evening.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Evening fog along the coast, otherwise fine and cool. The wind along the coast will be light south-westerly, becoming moderate easterly to north-easterly in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal: Cloudy in the east at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior. The wind along the coast will be gentle westerly to north-westerly south of Richards Bay in the morning, otherwise gentle to moderate northerly to north-easterly, freshening towards evening. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.