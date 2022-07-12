Level 2 warning for damaging waves issued in Eastern Cape

Citizen Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging waves resulting in difficulty in navigation at sea between Saldanha Bay and Plettenberg Bay, spreading to Port Alfred on Wednesday.

“Difficulty in navigation at sea for small vessels and personal water crafts is possible. Small vessels are at risk of taking on water and capsising in locality as well as localised disruptions of small harbours and ports for a short period of time,” warned the weather service on Tuesday.





Yellow level 2 warning: Waves: Eastern Cape: 13 – 15 July 2022 pic.twitter.com/YnApvV7K56 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 12, 2022

Wednesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Partly cloudy and cool. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.

Mpumalanga: Morning fog patches on the Highveld, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to cold but warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Cloudy in places in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cool.

North West: Partly cloudy in the east, otherwise fine and cool.

Free State: Fine and cool.

Northern Cape: Warm in the east, otherwise fine and cool to cold, with morning fog in the south. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly.

Western Cape: Cloudy and cold in the south-west spreading over the western parts of the province, otherwise fine and cool with isolated areas of frost in the morning. Light rain expected over the south-western parts from the morning. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly to westerly, but strong along the south-west coast. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and cool, but partly cloudy in places along the coast. The wind along the coast will be Light north westerly in the morning, otherwise moderate to fresh south-westerly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Morning fog patches in places south-east of the escarpment, otherwise fine and cool, but cold in the north. The wind along the coast will be Light to moderate north westerly, becoming south westerly from the south in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog patches, otherwise partly cloudy and cool but warm in the north east. It will become fine in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be Gentle northerly to north-westerly, becoming southerly to south-easterly south of Richards Bay in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.